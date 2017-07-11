School Board meeting for July

The following items were approved when the Washington County School Board met Monday, July 10.

CONSENT ITEMS:

1. Approval of the Financial Report

2. Approval of minutes for Workshop on June 12, 2017

3. Approval of minutes for Public Hearing on June 12, 2017

4. Approval of minutes for Regular Board Meeting on June 12, 2017

5. Approval of minutes for Special Board Meeting on June 29, 2017

6. Approval of 2016-2017 Educational Equity Act Annual update

7. Approval of out-of-state travel for Vernon High School football team to Troy, AL to attend the Neal Brown Football Camp on July 20, 2017

8. Approval of contract with Washington County Health Department/School Health Services

9. Approval of contract with Washington County Health Department/Medication Policy

10. Approval of contract with K12

11. Approval of Articulation Agreement with Chipola College

12. Approval of Law Enforcement and Related Service Contract

13. Approval of Promoting Health Among Teens! Abstinence Only

14. Approval of Employee Handbook

15. Approval to advertise revisions to School Board Policies and Procedures

16. Approval of Purchase Order to DELL Computers

17. Approval of revised job description for Senior Data Systems Analyst

HUMAN RESOURCES FOR THE DISTRICT:

A. District:

1. Approval of additional hours for Rachael Hodge

2. Approval of transfer of Jennifer Sapp

3. Approval of temporary reassignment for Dawn Spooner

B. Chipley High School: None

C. Florida Panhandle Technical College:

1. Approval of additional summer hours for Kim Shaw, instructor

D. Kate M. Smith Elementary School: None

E. Maintenance: None

F. Okeechobee Youth Development Center: None

G. Roulhac Middle School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

H. Transportation:

1. Approval of summer bus drivers

2. Approval of temporary reassignment for Angela Pate and resignation from 4-hour paraprofessional position

I. Vernon Elementary School:

1. Approval of employment recommendation of Samuel Toole, teacher, effective August 2, 2017

2. Approval of employment recommendation of Carolyn Poppell, teacher, effective August 2, 2017

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Paula Conner, paraprofessional, effective August 2, 2017

4. Approval of employment recommendation of Jessica Maples, paraprofessional, effective August 2, 2017

J. Vernon High School: None

K. Vernon Middle School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of employment recommendation of William Parmer, teacher, effective July 11, 2017

3. Approval of employment recommendation of TBA, paraprofessional, effective August 2, 2017, pending pre-employment screenings

L. Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE): None