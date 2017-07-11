Owens obit

Mrs. Jane Cooper Owens, 98, passed away in Panama City, Florida, on July 10, 2017, after a brief illness.

Jane was born December 7, 1918, to Jesse and Lena Cooper in Bainbridge, Georgia.

She was predeceased by her parents, her three siblings, and her beloved husband, John D. Owens, of Graceville, Florida.

She was raised in Dothan, Alabama, and lived in Graceville most of her adult life. She spent her final years in independent living at the Mathison Methodist Retirement Center in Panama City. A graduate of Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University), Jane retired as a founding staff member of the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium (PAEC) in Chipley, Florida.

Jane is survived by her son, John C. Owens (Margaret) of Atlanta; by her daughter, Beth O. Deluzain (Ed) of Panama City; by her granddaughters Amy O. Shaw (Melvin), Susan D. Barry (Sean), and Catherine D. Meek (Mike); and by her grandson John M. Owens. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Liza Meek, and Hannah and Hadley Shaw.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Marvin Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to either the First Methodist Church of Graceville (P.O. Box 376, Graceville, FL 32440) or the Bay Education Foundation (1311 Balboa Ave., Panama City, FL 32401). James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.