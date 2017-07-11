Mathews obit

Mrs. Iris Estelle Mathews, age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away July 9, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born April 18, 1931 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Thomas Euell Woodham and Iris Pauline Faircloth Woodham.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mathews was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David ‘J.D.’ Mathews, Jr.; one son, Dennis Raley; four brothers, Delma Woodham, Bill Woodham, Dorsey Woodham and Cecil Woodham.

Mrs. Mathews is survived by one sister, Jeanne Motley of Bonifay, FL and two brothers, Richard Woodham and wife Gail of Bonifay, FL and Dean Woodham and wife LaDelle of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.