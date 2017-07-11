Local woman charged with introduction of contraband

A Wausau woman was taken into custody on July 4, just before midnight, for possession of a controlled substance, which in turn led to additional charges of possession of paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a woman with what appeared to be erratic and uncontrolled movements in the parking lot of Tom Thumb in Wausau during a late night patrol. As the deputy made contact with the woman, identified as 46 year old Samantha Carter, he received consent to search her vehicle to find she was in possession of prescription Vyvanse, a controlled substance. Upon questioning, Carter admitted that the medication, “belonged to someone else’s child.”

Carter was taken into custody on the charge of possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

During booking, Carter was found to have a glass pipe, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, concealed on her person. At this time, Carter was also booked for the additional charges of possession of paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

