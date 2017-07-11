Keith obit

William N. Keith, Sr., 90, died Monday, July 10, 2017 at his residence in Marianna. He was born in Two Egg, FL on April 11, 1927.

William served in the military for 22 years. He first served in the Navy where he was honorably discharged. He later returned to the American Armed Forces enlisting in the U.S. Air Force where he served in Japan, The Philippines, Vietnam and Korea. After his tenure in the Air Force he went to work for the State of Florida Department of Corrections for 20 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marianna.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Jean P. Keith; parents, William N. Keith, Sr. and Cora Johnson Keith; sisters, Willie Pearl Conrad, Evelyn K. Baxter and Louise Woodham.

He is survived by his children, Daniel Bryan Keith, William “Al” Keith and Malinda Hudnall; brothers, James Keith, Reuben Keith and Douglas Keith; grandchildren, Chance D. Keith, Jeff Branton, Stephanie Chavez, Jacqueline Rickmond and Ronald E. Keel; seven great grandchildren; nieces, Virginia Donaldson, Nancy Macklin, Elaine Nowell and Dianne K. Davis; nephews, Robert V. Woodham, Norman Woodham, Michael Woodham and Bob Conrad.

Funeral services will be two o’clock in the afternoon, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Revs. Brandon Griffin and Heath Rickman officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his caregiver, Selina McDaniel for her special love and care during this time.