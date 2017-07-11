Juveniles arrested in church burglaries; runaway teen returned home safely

Recently, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received two reports of burglaries that had taken place at Courts of Praise Church located in Chipley on Clayton Road. The items reported stolen were listed as petty cash and offerings located in bank bags, food, sound monitors, and a bag of keys.

During the investigation, WCSO gathered information that led them to a parent of teens who lived nearby the church. When questioned by investigators, the parent advised she found items belonging to the church in the teens’ possession.

WCSO investigators interviewed the teens, at which time, each teen implicated the others in both burglaries.

The investigation led to an arrest of two juveniles Keyshaun Everett, 14, and Caleb Shouppe, 14, both of Chipley. Everett and Shouppe were both charged with burglary of a structure, petit theft, and criminal mischief.

A pick-up order (warrant) was issued for the third juvenile, 17 year old Cameron Shouppe of Chipley.

During this time, Cameron Shouppe was believed to be accompanying a runaway juvenile, known as 15 year old Haley Lamb from Chipley.

Upon receiving information regarding the whereabouts of both Cameron Shouppe and Haley Lamb, Washington County Sheriff’s Office successfully located them at Shouppe’s mother’s house.

Shouppe was taken into custody and transported to the Bay Regional Juvenile Detention Center on the charges of burglary of a structure, petit theft, and criminal mischief.

Haley Lamb has been safely returned home to her family.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with knowledge of crimes being committed to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.