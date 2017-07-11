Jones obit

Mary Ellen Jones, 76, of Malone, died July 10, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Mary was born May 14, 1941 in Mobile, Al and was later raised in Baldwin Co., Alabama. She moved to Malone in 1977 where she later moved to Ft. Myers, Fl before returning to Malone. Mary was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rose Marie Jones; sister, Louise Brock; two brothers, Leon Morse and Charles Morse.

Mary is survived by her husband, Roy Jones; two daughters, Tina Jones of Malone and Lisha Grainger of Marianna; sister, Lynette Dubuisson of Baldwin Co., Alabama; four grandchildren, Tia Garcia, Tommy Garcia, Taylor Parnell and Bryan Dodd; three great grandchildren, Lilly and Chloe Garcia, Lacy Dodd.

Graveside services will be 10 o’clock in the morning, Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ken Beard officiating James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The Family will receive friends from six o’clock to eight o’clock in the evening, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.