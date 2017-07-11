Hendrix obit

Mrs. Evelyn Brown Hendrix, age 69, of Bonifay, FL went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at her residence.

She was a native of Holmes County and the wife of the late Marvin Hendrix.

She is survived by her children: Janet Hampton and husband Ted of Dothan, Alabama, Marvin Wayne Hendrix and wife Connie of Bonifay, Florida and Christopher Daniel Hendrix and wife Kim of Enterprise, Alabama; grandchildren: Bethany Gulledge and husband Josh of Midland City, Alabama, J. R. Hendrix of Crestview, Florida, Jaxon Hendrix and Jadyn Hendrix both of Enterprise, Alabama; one great granddaughter, Ara Lai Gulledge of Enterprise, Alabama; numerous other family and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.