Fr. Pavone on Charlie Gard: Hospital, court should get out of the way

NEW YORK — Father Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life, issued the following statement today regarding the latest developments in the Charlie Gard case.

“On Thursday, Baby Charlie Gard’s parents will have to prove to a court that an experimental medical treatment might help their son. This is outrageous,” Father Pavone said. “The decision on Charlie’s medical future should not be in the hands of a court. This is clearly an instance when parental rights must prevail.”

According to news reports, Charlie’s parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, have until tomorrow to provide evidence that an experimental treatment in the U.S. could be beneficial for their son.

Priests for Life has initiated an international prayer campaign, and we ask all to sign up for it at www.PrayerCampaign.org/Charlie.