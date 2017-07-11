Falling Waters State Park to host Rock the Falls Music Festival

Falling Waters State Park and the Washington County Tourist Development Council are excited to present the Rock the Falls Music Festival. The first rendition of Rock the Falls was so much fun we decided to do it again. This year you’ll see new music from regional and local groups as well as some returning acts. This year’s band line-up includes The Dwellers, Ruff Water Band, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet and Cypress Spring. Check out the Rock the Falls Facebook page for information on the festival as well as music videos and bios on the bands.

In between acts, you’ll be able to grab a bite to eat from Papa G’s Hot Dogs, Hog Pound BBQ and we promise you’ll want to go back for seconds! Also, in-between each band set-up, you can entertain the family with a Kid’s Zone complete with pony rides, petting zoo, inflatable slide and bounce house, courtesy of The Pony Life and PC Inflatables as well as a wide variety of craft vendors showing off their skills and talent.

So, bring the family to Falling Waters State Park and enjoy some excellent music, good eats and a lot of family-friendly fun.

Time: October 21st, 2017 10am to 6pm

Cost: Only $5 per car load

Check the event out on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RocktheFallsMusic/), or call the park office at 850-638-6130 for more details.