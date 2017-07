The 48th Annual Wausau Possum Festival is right around the corner.

Little Possum King and Queen — Saturday, July, 29th, 6:00 PM

Possum King and Queen — Friday, August 4, 7:00 PM

Fun/Possum Day — Saturday, August 5th

The Possum Parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 5. Anyone wishing to enter the parade, contact Margaret at the Town Hall.

For more information please visit the website: wausaupossumfestival.com.