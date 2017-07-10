Stormant obit

Ms. Doris Alberta Stormant, age 85, of Caryville, Florida, passed away July 9, 2017 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida.

She was born July 17, 1931 in Ottumwa, Iowa, to the late Albert Bower and Pauline Zabrowski Bower.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Stormant and one daughter, Vicki Klaas.

Ms. Stormant is survived by one daughter, Patricia Storey and husband Frankie of Caryville, Florida; two sisters, Louise German and Janet Purdum both of Iowa; 8 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.