Parker obit

James Clark Parker, 73, of Marianna passed away July 7, 2017 at Chipola Nursing & Rehab.

James was born April 6, 1944 in Bonifay, FL to Jimmy and Bertha Parker. He graduated from Cottondale High School in 1962 and looked forward to visiting with classmates at class reunions. James worked at Lehigh Furniture Co. for over 30 years, and retired from the Department of Corrections in 2012. He was a very talented woodworker and spent many hours in his self-designed woodshop. JP’s Wood Creations has been featured in several Decorative Arts magazines, and he has shipped products all over the world. James enjoyed visiting with friends at Hardee’s and was a member of the “Hardee’s Breakfast Club,” where he helped solve many of today’s worldly problems.

James enjoyed his family and treated his step-children as his own. He and his beloved wife “Miss Daisy” enjoyed traveling, spending time together and working in the shop. James enjoyed going to church and his church family at Hasty Pond Baptist Church.

James is survived by his wife Faye Parker, Amy and Jeff Ordonez of Albany, GA; two step-sons: Erich Alderman of Sneads, FL, and Josh Alderman of Lake Worth, FL; and four grandchildren: Monica, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Abigail.

Services will be held at 5 p.m., Monday afternoon at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Viewing will follow the service at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Interment in Hasty Pond Baptist Cemetery.