Mr. Terence Ray Neel, age 50, of Marianna, Florida, and formerly of Waco, Texas, went home to be with the Lord at his residence on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

He was born March 27, 1967 in Waco, Texas to the late Lynda Ward Neel Bowden and Curtis Neel. He loved working in the automotive body work field.

He is survived by his children: Christopher B. Neel and Hollie E. Neel of Natchez, Mississippi and their mother, Claudine Neel of Natchez, Mississippi; his mother; numerous other relatives and friends.

The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Final tribute for Mr. Neel will be at a later date in Natchez, Mississippi, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.