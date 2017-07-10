Homecoming at New Home Baptist

Pastor Charles H. (Buddy) Shumaker and congregation invite everyone to the 105th Homecoming Celebration of New Home Baptist Church on Sunday, July 16th. Services will begin at 10 a.m., praising God with music and singing. God’s message, brought by the pastor, will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a covered dish dinner in the fellowship hall.

Bring your family and friends to share in our celebration of Christ.

New Home Baptist Church is located at 494 New Home Circle, Graceville, Florida. For more information, call 850 326-4712.