Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.25/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 4.8 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 17.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has decreased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on July 10 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.19/g in 2016, $2.66/g in 2015, $3.57/g in 2014, $3.45/g in 2013 and $3.27/g in 2012.

“With July 4 now in the rear-view mirror, gasoline prices in many states have advanced following the an uptick in oil prices in late June,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “While gas prices may rise slightly in some states in the week ahead, it will be a very mixed bag across the country as the recent rally in crude oil prices appears to have stalled for now. Call it the summer blues at the pump- prices may fluctuate mildly in the weeks ahead, but we’ll be bouncing near the summer low price for some time- don’t expect much improvement in prices for the rest of the summer. In fact to counter that, if we see the Atlantic become more active hurricane wise, we could see more price support in both oil and gasoline prices, so keep that in mind.”