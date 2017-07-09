McArthur obit

Hardy W. “Mike” McArthur, 86, of Malone died Friday, July 7, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Mike was born in Reynoldsville, Georgia on September 9, 1930 to the late Milton and Johnnie Patrick McArthur. He lived most of his life in Malone, where he was the owner/operator of Mike’s Texaco Company for a number of years. He was a long time member of the Malone First United Methodist Church but was most recently a member and attended Northside Baptist Church in Dellwood.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce McArthur and wife, Sarah McArthur. He is survived by his present wife, Carolyn McArthur; one son, Dennis McArthur, his children, Jana McArthur, and Michael McArthur, and their mother, Lisa McArthur; one daughter, Joy Stuart and husband, Pat and their children, Brandi Beeler and husband, Jesse; Taylor and Trey Stuart; one great-granddaughter, Emerson; one step son, Jason Elmore and wife Sharon.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 11, 2017 at Malone First United Methodist Church with speakers Ed Ham, Tom Baxter, and Rev. John Kusnierz officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.