Rogers obit

Myrtle Rose Rogers, age 95, passed from this life July 7, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

She was born in Wausau, FL on September 7, 1921 to Carl and Annie “Miller” Finch. Myrtle was a life-long resident of Washington County and a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Wausau, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Clark Rogers, 2 brothers; Earlie Finch and W.D. Finch, 2 sisters; Lillie Parks and Lula Owens.

Myrtle is survived by her 2 sons; Dan Rogers and wife Joyce of Lynn Haven, FL and Will Rogers and friend Wanda of Marianna, FL, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M., July 10, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. A private interment will follow in the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations need to be made to Covenant Hospice 4215 Kelson Avenue, Suite E, Marianna, FL 32446.