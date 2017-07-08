Richardson obit

Powell Nixon “Nick” Richardson, age 74 of Southport, Florida, passed from this life on July 8, 2017 in Panama City, Florida.

Powell was born on January 26, 1943 in Bay County, Florida to Aden and Lena (Creamer) Richardson. He worked as a Boiler Maker and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #395 in Panama City, Florida and also a member of Southport Assembly of God church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Aden and Lena Richardson; two brothers: Frederick Richardson and Ellera “EL” Richardson; sister: Minnie Richardson Riley.

He is survived by his brothers: AJ Richardson (Boncile) of Southport, Florida; Maxwell “Mack” Richardson of Southport, Florida; sister: Carolyn Duke of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law: Wilma Richardson of Southport, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Tuesday July 11, 2017 at Southport Assembly of God church in Southport, Florida with Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Burial will follow in Southport Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 5-8 Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Southport Assembly of God church.

Asked to serve as pallbearers are his nephews. Honorary pallbearers: W.H. Ellis, L.J. Kelly and Llloyd Gilmlore.