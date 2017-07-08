Dixon obit

Mrs. Sadie Dixon, 94 of Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, FL passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Mrs. Sadie was born in Holmes County, Florida on October 30, 1922. Beloved mother and grandmother, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

A celebration of her life will be 3 p.m., Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Bethel Baptist Church with Revs. Travis Free, Ernie Gray and Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. Flowers accepted or those wishing can make memorials to Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 1348 Hwy. 173 Graceville, FL 32440.

Family will receive friends at the church Sunday 2 p.m. until time of service.

Predeceased by her husband Bill Dixon, one son Harvey Dixon, parents Harvey and Hettie Killingsworth Chestnut.

Survived by her loving son Jerry Dixon and wife Charlotte, Graceville; three grandsons Eddie (Marcy) Dixon, Ron (Paula) Dixon, Johnny (Tina) Dixon, seven great grandchildren Joshua (Ashlyn) Dixon, Eli (Kimberly) Dixon, Jordan (John) Walsingham, Joley Dixon, Cami (Reid) Hatcher, Lydia Dixon, Amery Dixon; six great great grandchildren Roxy, Asher, Joshua, Kincaid, Nash, Sam; several nieces and nephews.