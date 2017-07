Tracey Lee Sinclair, 47, of Panama City Beach, died Monday, July 03, 2017. Funeral services were held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, July 06, 2017, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Derrall Marshall and Rev. Michael Goodson officiating. Interment followed at Shady Grove Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.

