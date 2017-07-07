Sellers obit

Charles Eugene (Gene) Sellers, 88, of Chipley, Florida, died July 7, 2017 at his home in Chipley.

He was born June 24, 1929, in Chipley, to Lucius Earl and Grace McVicar Sellers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Lawrence Sellers; a daughter, Margaret Anne Rogers; and his brother, James Earl Sellers.

He is survived by daughter, Beth Centeno and husband Tony of Chipley, son, Charles Sellers and wife Shirley of Atlanta, GA, son, James Sellers of Garden Grove, CA, and daughter, Judy Sellers; four grandchildren: Chad Broadus (Nikki), Tommy Lewis (Melissa), Michael Lewis, and Cody Sellers; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation, with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.