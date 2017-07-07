Hit and run in Bay County

Sarah Thompson was driving her 2015 Nissan Frontier eastbound on US 98 (State Road 30A/Panama City Beach Pkwy.) in the vicinity of County Road 30H (Alf Coleman Rd.) when she was struck in the rear by another vehicle. The other vehicle fled the scene of the crash by speeding through the CVS parking lot and then cutting through the Dairy Queen parking lot.

Due to traffic in the Dairy Queen parking lot the hit and run vehicle was forced to stop. Ms. Thompson’s passenger attempted to confront the other driver in the Dairy Queen parking lot. The driver was able to get through traffic and sped away eastbound crossing CR 30H (Alf Coleman Rd) and entering the Lowe’s parking lot.

The hit and run vehicle is a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, gray in color, with a Georgia license plate of CSX. The vehicle should have front end damage from the collision. The hit and run suspect’s vehicle was last seen heading eastbound across the Lowe’s parking lot.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle is asked to call Trooper David Wiley at 850-873-7020.