Walton obit

Denzil F. Walton, age 78 of Chipley, FL, passed from this life at home on Thursday, July 6, 2017. He was born on October 4, 1938 in Kanawha Head, WV, to parents Dick and Nealy Walton.

He is loved and remembered by his wife, Regena J. Walton of Chipley, FL, and children, Darla Riffle of Rcok Cave, WV, Dennis Walton of Front Royal, VA, and Debye Walton-Shank of Wausau, FL. He is also survived by two brothers, Basil Walton of French Creek, WV, and Keith Walton of Kanawha Head, WV, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.