Thompson obit

CW04 Clifton Eugene Thompson, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away July 5, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born May 10, 1945 in Macon, Georgia to the late Claud Clifton Thompson and Harriet Ruth Moore Thompson. In addition to his parents, Clif was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Thompson.

Clif is survived by his wife of 49 years, Peggy Brewer Thompson of Bonifay, FL; one son, Robert Scott Thompson of Florence, AL; three grandchildren, Nathan Thompson, Sydney Thompson, Colin Thompson; one brother, Gerald ‘Gerry’ H. Thompson and wife Sharon of Guyton, GA; one sister, Charlotte Haulenbeek of Port Richie, FL.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 8, 2017 at First Baptist Church Bonifay with Rev. Don Joiner and Rev. Jeep Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Bonifay Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.