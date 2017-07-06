Moore obit

Mrs. Ruth Ann Moore, age 55, of Bonifay, Florida passed away July 4, 2017 in the Noland Hospital at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born June 28, 1962 in El Paso, Texas.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her father, William Ellsworth Stanton; her husband, Melvin Moore; one brother, David Stanton; one granddaughter, Leaha Shelly.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her mother, Mary Magalane Tice of Chipley, FL; one son, Josh Harris and wife Emily of Samson, AL; three daughters, Joann Colman of Dothan, AL, Amanda Harris of Bonifay, FL and Natasha Harris of Graceville, FL; two sisters, Ruby Florence Moon of Bonifay, FL and Linda Gail Phillips of Panama City, FL; six grandchildren, Anthony, Grayson, Brody, R.J., Emma and Mila; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.