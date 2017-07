Meetings:

MSBU Advisory Board — Thursday, July 6 @ 6 p.m.

Planning Commission — Tuesday, July 11 @ 5 p.m.

Workshop — Wednesday, July 19 @ 9 a.m.

Board Meeting — Thursday, July 27 @ 9 a.m.

Washington County will be welcoming new County Administer Jeff Massey on board full time on Thursday, July 6.