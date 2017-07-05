Peacock obit

James Kurby Peacock of Sneads passed away peacefully at his home on July 4, 2017.

He was born June 11, 1942 in Jacksonville, Florida to Lawrence Peacock and Daisy (Peacock) Simpson. He was a 1960 graduate of Sneads High School and later received a BS degree in Criminology from FAMU. Kurby was an Air Force veteran (Personnel Specialist) serving during the Vietnam War. During his almost eight years of service, he earned many awards, commendations and medals. After working five years in private industry, he spent more than 30 years with the Department of Corrections retiring as an Assistant Warden. He was a longtime coach of Sneads High School Boys’ Junior Varsity basketball team, a member of the Sneads Jaycees and a lifetime member of Salem Wesleyan Church in Sneads. Those who knew him best remember his quick wit (and dry sense of humor), his love for training German shepherd dogs, bass fishing, watching Westerns, his abundant love for his grandchildren and great grandchildren and practicing to be a table tennis champion, which he was- multiple times.

His parents, Lawrence and Daisy (Peacock) Simpson, preceded him in death. His adoptive parents Florine and LB Granger; his brother Benny Simpson; and his in-laws, Hubert Earl and Anna Laura Roberts, also predecease him.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 54 years, Betty Roberts Peacock; daughter, Terrisa (Peacock) Karaus and husband, John of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; daughter, Traci Peacock and son, Kevin Peacock both of Sneads; four grandchildren; Chelsea (Hall) Meeks and her husband, Greg of Grand Ridge, Lindsay Hall of Marianna, Lauren (Karaus) Haney and her husband, Michael of Cincinnati, Ohio and Sara Karaus of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. He dearly loved his six great grandchildren, Georgia, Blakely and Jacob Meeks, Bailee, Aubree, and Audie Anderson with a seventh great grandchild arriving in December.

His other surviving family members include a brother, Kenneth Peacock and his wife, Ann of Orlando; sisters, Mary (Peacock) Kendall and her husband, Dan of Acworth, Georgia; Jean (Peacock) Griffin of Tallahassee and Angie (Simpson) White and her husband, Dewayne of Orlando.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017 at Salem Wesleyan Church in Sneads.

Funeral services, with military honors, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at Salem Wesleyan Church in Sneads, with the Reverends Bill Pevy, Wes Wickard and Chaplain David Pipping officiating. Interment will follow at Dykes Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Flowers are warmly welcomed and memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, the Salem Wesleyan Church memorial fund, 2764 Salem Church Rd. Sneads, FL 32460, or a charity of choice.