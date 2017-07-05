Morris obit

Mary R. Morris, age 74 of Chipley, FL went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

She was born on September 20, 1942 in Chipley, FL to the late Louis Spooner and Mattie (Morris) Spooner. Mary was member of Gap Pond Freewill Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Morris and son Kenny Morris.

Survivors include, one daughter, Karen Morris of Chipley, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Gap Pond Freewill Baptist Church with Reverend Buford Pippin officiating. Interment will follow at the Gap Pond Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

