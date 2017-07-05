Karcher obit

John Frederick Karcher III, age 33 of Chipley, passed from this life on June 29, 2017 in Tennessee.

John was born on July 6, 1983 in Deland, Florida to John Frederick Karcher Jr. and Pamela (Field) Karcher. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Iraq War. He was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Chipley.

He is survived by his loving wife: Emily Knutson of Chipley, Florida; parents: John and Pamela Karcher Jr.; four daughters: Lucy Knutson of Chipley, Florida, Claire Karcher of Chipley, Florida, Sarah Karcher of Highland Home, Alabama, Victoria Karcher of Highland Home, Alabama; brother: Nicholas Karcher of Chipley, Florida; sister: Jennifer June Mills and husband Chad of South Daytona Beach, Florida; numerous aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Chipley, Florida with Father Tom Nixon officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.