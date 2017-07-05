Holmes obit

Elvia L. Holmes, age 92 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2017 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Elvia was born on February 7, 1925 in Jackson County, Florida to Dewey and Ethel (Taylor) Adams. She was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Chipley.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Dewey and Ethel Adams; husband: Levingston D. Hodges; brother: Quinton Adams; daughter: Linda Odom.

She is survived by her children: Levingston “Toby” D. Hodges, Jr. (Joyce), Carol Pugh; brothers: James Adams, Lowell Adams (Jean), Charlie D. Adams (Maureen), Hollice Adams, Carlton Adams (Brenda), Alton Adams (Jeanette), Franklin Adams; sisters: Ella Mae Armstrong, Linnie Nell Burgess; grandchildren: Levingston Hodges III, Toby Murray, Carlyn Hodges, Bobbie Killingsworth, Elvia “Patty” Walters, Angel Christian, Sarah Pugh Clanton, Richy Pugh; great-grandchildren: Coren Murray, Kiera Murray, Cullan Murray, Joseph Faulk, Kadence Faulk, Katlin Christian, Nicholas Smith, Jonathan Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 3P.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. John Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Obert Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-3P.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida.

Pallbearers asked to serve are Richy Pugh, Levingston Hodges III, Cullan Murray, and Chris Murray. Honorary pallbearers are Joseph Faulk, Nicholas Smith, Jonathan Smith, and Bobbie Killingsworth.