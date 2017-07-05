Eldridge obit

Charles Wick Eldridge, age 45 of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Monday, July 3, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on September 1, 1971 in Chicago, IL. He is a lifelong resident of the Jackson County area and worked as a truck driver most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his father, Milton Eldridge.

Survivors include, his mother, Christine (Fowler) Eldridge of Marianna, FL, two brothers, David A. Eldridge of Grand Ridge, FL and Tony M. Eldridge of Alford, FL.

A Memorial Service will be held in honor of Charles’ life on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Reverend Willie Clark officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service for visitation. Memorialization will be by cremation.

