Culver obit

Ms. Joyce Ann Smith Culver, of Orlando/Tampa, FL, formerly of Malone, FL went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2017.

Joyce was born in Malone to Allen and Bernice Smith. She was a loving and devoted mother, took pride in her professional commitment to the Department of Treasury for over 20 years and strived to demonstrate qualities and characteristics of a Christian leader, in all capacities.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Calvin B. Smith.

She leaves precious memories to be cherished by her beloved daughter, Blair; brother, James Smith (Tamara); sisters: Vivian Daniels, Brenda Coley (Lloyd), and Judy Mount; longtime friend, Ellis Reynolds; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, June 17, 2017, 10AM, at Mitchell’s Funeral Home Chapel in Orlando, FL, Ms. Linda Roulhac, eulogist.

Information provided by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.