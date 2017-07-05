Virginia Earlene Bush, 85, passed away Monday, July 3, 2017 at Signature Healthcare in Graceville, Fl.

She was born December 9, 1931 to Charlie and Eunice Adams. Virginia will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She was a wonderful sister, aunt and friend. She had a love of fishing, flowers and was a hard worker all of her life. Virginia loved to work outside, loved animals and had a genuine concern for other people, especially her family.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Eunice Adams; sister, Gladys Thompson (Jack); four brothers, Wayne Earl and wife, Sue, Raymond and wife, Clara, Ray and wife, Peggy, Frank and wife, Phyllis; brother-in-law, Bill Adkins.

She is survived by her sisters, Thelma Free of Slocomb, Al and Helen Adkins of Malone, Fl along with a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

A celebration of Virginia’s life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. James Barwick officiating. She will be laid to rest at Burns Assembly of God Cemetery in Slocomb, Al.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.