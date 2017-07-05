Anderson obit

Mrs. Lillian Anderson, 89 of Graceville, FL passed away, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Lillian was born in Graceville, Florida on October 8, 1928 to the late Marion and Mamie Vickers Hardy. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she was a long time member of New Home Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2017 at New Home Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Predeceased by one grandson Christopher Anderson.

Survived by her loving husband Richard Anderson, Graceville; two sons Lamar (Sheri) Anderson, Lynn Haven, FL, Gary Anderson, Orlando, FL; one daughter Kathy (Philip) Smith, Graceville; five grandchildren Jennifer Anderson, Matthew Tyner, Kimberly Tyner, Chrystal Braden, Robin Barfield, thirteen great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews.