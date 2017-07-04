Thomas P. Edge, Jr, 65 of Grand Ridge died Monday, July 3, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

Born in Crestview, FL, Mr. Edge had resided in Jackson County for most of his life. He retired as a Sgt. after serving 22 an a half years at the Apalachee Correction. He loved to fish, go to church, but his first and deepest love was for his family, friends and children. Mr. Edge loved coaching anything pertaining to baseball and football, as he coached for over 20 years or longer. When he could not coach anymore he became an umpire and was an FSU fan. He was one of the first in the group to help establish the Sneads Baseball field. Mr. Edge was an ordained minister.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas P. Sr. and Texie Madden Edge; sister, Charlene Edge; brother, Henry Brewer.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Nandena (Nan) L. Edge; his children, Thomas E. Edge and wife, Lori, Tony Edge and wife, Angie, Michael Edge and wife, Kelley, Patrick Edge and wife, Jolie; beloved brother and sister-in-law, Freddie and Judy Pruett; 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Marshall Barrentine officiating.

Interment will follow at Dykes Cemetery in Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon Thursday, July 6, 2017 until funeral time at Maddox Chapel.