Weinhandl obit

Ann Louise Weinhandl, age 50 of Fountain, passed from this life on July 1, 2017 at her residence.

Ann was born on December 29, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Bonnie (Anno) Weinhandl. She was known for her love of bingo, baking homemade goods, and spoiling her cats. Her biggest love, however, was her family, especially her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Bonnie Weinhandl; sister: Annette Gugliuzza.

She is survived by her children: Nicole Weinhandl of Lago Vista, Texas, Samantha Vanlandingham and husband Chris of Panama City, Florida, Kimberly Hennekes of Panama City, Florida, Meghan Stevens of Panama City, Florida, Conner Ostergard of Panama City, Florida; father: Robert Weinhandl of Marshfield, Missouri; brothers: Thomas Page and Tony Gugliuzza: significant others: Karen Creel of Fountain, Florida, J.C. Ostergard of Panama City, Florida; adopted children: Emily Stallings, Amanda Richardson; ten grandchildren: Emily, Jason, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Jeramy, Ethan, Nathan, Kiersten, Kinsley, and Dylan.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.