Lane closure scheduled for SR 77

State Road (S.R.) 77 will be reduced to one lane for a short distance just south of County Road 77A (State Park Road) in Washington County beginning at 6p.m., Friday, July 7 through Friday, July 14 as crews install a new drainage structure underneath the roadway. A temporary traffic signal will be used to assist with traffic control during the operation. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect slight delays.

This work is part of the $58 million project to widen approximately 16 miles of roadway from two to four lanes through Washington County. The estimated completion date is spring 2019.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to use caution, especially at night, when driving in work zones.