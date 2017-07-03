Erratic driving report leads to drug arrest

A concerned motorist called 911 around noon on Sunday, July 2, to report a white Mercedes driving erratically on HWY 20 in Washington County. Shortly after the vehicle turned south onto S.R. 79 a Washington County deputy observed the car unable to maintain a single lane and at that time conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Tammy Johnson, 55, of Cottondale, FL, stated that she was attempting to pick up her husband from the airport but did not know where she was.

The deputy, after observing Johnson slurring her words as well as noticing an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle, began to question her actions. Johnson advised that she had taken “some kind of a prescription medication” and that was causing her to drive erratically.

Upon further investigation, the deputy found an open container of alcohol and several pills, which were later identified as two different strengths of Xanax, present in the vehicle.

Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with knowledge of crimes being committed to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.