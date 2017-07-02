Williams obit

Hazel Williams, 95 of Graceville, formerly of Bonifay, died Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Graceville, FL.

Hazel was born on April 12, 1922 in Oxford, FL, Sumter County. She lived most of her life in Pasco County until 1974 when she and her husband Neal moved to the Bethlehem community of Holmes County. Hazel worked at Bonifay shirt factory where she was a seamstress for a number of years. She lived in Graceville in the most recent years of her life. Hazel loved the Lord and enjoyed supporting Carmel Assembly of God Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Neal Williams; two sisters, Odessa Spence and Myrtle Ward; four brothers, Leon Larisey, Bill Larisey, Carl Larisey and Bonnie Lariesy.

Hazel is survived by her four daughters, Gloria Lusher and husband, Doug of Grandview, Missouri, Peggy Moore and husband, Larry of Graceville, Winnie Faye Brown of Lakeland, Wanda Yerby and husband, Shelby of McClenny; three sons, Arlen Tillis and wife, Teri of New Port Richey, Darryl Williams and wife, Lisa of Bonifay and Ken WIlliams of White Springs; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Monday, July 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Carmel Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, FL with Pastor Jerry Moore and Rev. Terry Yerby officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery in Holmes County with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing.