Sangaree obit

Charles Victor Sangaree died at home on Friday June 30, 2017.

He was born in Appalachicola on November 26, 1929 and moved to Marianna in 1935. He attended and graduated from Marianna High School in 1947. He attended the University of Florida in 1947-48 and joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He joined the Navy in 1948-49 and was stationed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Valley Forge in San Francisco. He returned to the University of Florida in 1949 and graduated from the School of Business with a Bachelors Degree. He married Jane Elizabeth Bush on June 14, 1952 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. They moved to Norfolk, Virginia where he was stationed on the LST 980 being commissioned an Ensign USN and later promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Commander USNR while living in Marianna. He worked with his father and brother and in 1963 was made distributor of Gulf Oil Products. He retired in August, 1992. He was Past-president of the Kiwanis Club of Marianna and He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents Geneva Allen and Will Bernard Sangaree, his brother, Will B. Sangaree, Jr. and sister-in-law Marjorie Padgett Sangaree.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane; daughter Georganne Sangaree Sherrel and husband Dr. Joseph T. Sherrel; two grandsons, Dr. Victor Thomas Sherrel and wife Sarah Kathryn, and William Brooks Sherrel and wife Amber. He is survived by one great-grandson, Owen Thomas Sherrel. He is also survived by his niece Jan Sangaree and nephew Steven Allen Sangaree and wife Jeanie, and two grand nephews, Michael Sangaree and wife Julie, and Daniel Sangaree.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Jackson Hospital Foundation, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.