Summer children’s programs set at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer swim lessons and a fine arts camp this summer.

Group swim lessons for ages four and up will meet July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

The Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp is scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts. A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6thgrade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp. Proceeds will benefit Take Stock in Children. Contact Angie White at (850) 718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.