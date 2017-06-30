Sloan obit

Charles H. Sloan, age 81, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 29, 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was a lifelong resident of Chipley, FL, a member of New Life Fellowship Assembly of God Church and a retired civil engineer with the Florida Department of Transportation.

He has previously served as a member of the Washington County Florida Farm Bureau Board and as a Trustee for New Life Fellowship Church and First Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida.

He was born November 7, 1935 to the late John Henry and Lucy Sloan.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Sue (Tew) Sloan, four children: Greg Sloan and wife Phyllis of Chipley, Fl, Sherrie Glass and husband Ben of Crestview, Fl, Teron Sloan of Smithfield, North Carolina, and Tonya Lee and husband Steve of Dothan, Alabama. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Garret, Taylor and Jared Sloan, Coy, Cody and Cole Glass, Madison, Alexa, Kyle and Cooper Lee and six great grandchildren: Caleb and Olivia Sloan, Blu, Tyler, Levi and Grayson Glass.

Special thanks to Annette Porter M.D. and the nursing and support staff at Northwest Florida Community Hospital for providing him with outstanding and compassionate end of life care. Also special thanks to James Clemmons M.D. and the staff at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for providing outstanding supportive care to him over the past few months.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M and funeral service will be held on Sunday July 2, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at New Life Fellowship Assembly of God Church in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida will be directing and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Gideons International organization.