FWC to meet July 10-11 in Orlando 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet July 10-11 at the Orange County Convention Center in the West Building, Room WF3. The address is 9800 International Drive, Orlando, Florida 32819. For a map of the meeting venue and parking information, visit MyFWC.com and click on “About,” then “Commission Meetings.”

The meeting both days starts at 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public. The public will be provided opportunities to speak on agenda items both days.

The FWC is committed to providing ample opportunity for public input at each Commission meeting. As standard practice, the Commission will welcome public input regarding agenda items using the approved speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each speaker, including time donation to other speakers. With regard to public comment on subjects that are not on the agenda, the Commission will have time on the agenda at the end of day one, July 10. Those who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to make sure their comments are not related to any agenda item. For future meetings, the day for comment regarding items not on the agenda will be identified when the agenda is posted.

For the full July 10-11 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.”

Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and join in the conversation by using the #FWC2017 hashtag. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.