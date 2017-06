Chipola College offers a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program to prepare students for a new career in just 10 weeks. Jobs are available in local hospitals and nursing homes with great benefits and vacation packages.

The next (CNA) class begins Aug. 21 with an application deadline of Aug. 3. Classes run for 10 weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or email hamj@chipola.edu.