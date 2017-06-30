Chipola players named to FCSAA All-Academic Team

TALLAHASSEE – A total of 40 Chipola College student-athletes have been named to the Florida College Activities Association All-Academic Team.

Team members achieved a minimum 3.0 grade point average with at least 18 college credit hours in the 2016-17 academic year. Several athletes on the list have graduated from Chipola.

Chipola All-Academic Team members include:

Women’s Cross Country: Hannah Rees, Jayde Smelcer and Lydia Wiedeman.

Men’s Basketball: Carter Skaggs, Yuak Alok, Eric Cobb and Jahshire Hardnett.

Women’s Basketball: Marlene Aniambossou, Sydnee McDonald, Alexandria Obouh Fegue, Nana Sule, Danielle Garven and Ti’Aera Phillips.

Softball: Lexie Basford, Marta Gasparotto, Sydney Golden, Krystal Goodman, Meaghan Grah,Alexis Grampp, Melany Sheldon, Ashlyn Perry, Barbara Woll, Jordenne Gaten, Emily Glover, Megan Morgan, Ashley Morris and Debora Ribeiro.

Baseball: Edmond Americaan,Jose Caballero, Christopher Clayton, Derek Eberly, Andrew Grogan,Jordan Hollins, Francisco Jose Urbaez Antigua, Andrew Carber, Connor Hock, Robert Knox, Cole McKissock, Roberto Negron and Parker Warren.