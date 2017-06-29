News from VMS

Report cards can be picked up at Vernon Middle School anytime Monday though Thursday between 7 am and 4 pm.

Vernon Middle School 6th Grade Open House will be held July 31, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. All 6th graders and their parents are invited to attend.

Vernon Middle School 7th and 8th Grade Open House will be held August 8, 2017 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am. All 7th and 8th graders and their parents are invited to attend.

Back to School Bash at NWFCH in Chipley will be July 27, 2017 from 9 am to 12 pm. Free 7th grade TDAP immunizations will be offered at this time. Free school supplies will be distributed to all students while supplies last. Come out and join us.

Back to School Bash at Live Oak Baptist Church in New Hope will be Saturday August 12th from 10 am to 1 pm.

State mandated screenings for 6th grade will be done Sept. 25, 26, and 27 at the VMS clinic. If parents do not want students to participate they will need to send a letter the first week of school.

VMS Supply List: Click Here