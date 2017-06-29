House passes bills to crack down on illegal immigration and stop sanctuary cities

Congressman Dunn: “It’s Time for Us to Enforce Our Immigration Laws”

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the House passed legislation designed to increase public safety, prevent illegal immigration, and stop “sanctuary cities” from ignoring federal immigration law.

Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) spoke on the House floor in support of H.R. 3003, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, which withholds certain federal grants from jurisdictions that do not comply with the law and cooperate with federal officials. It also ensures that illegal immigrants who are convicted of dangerous crimes are detained during their deportation proceedings.

The House also passed Kate’s Law today, which enhances penalties for deported criminals who return to the United States. The bill is named after Kate Steinle, who was killed in San Francisco by an illegal immigrant who had reentered the country after deportation for previous crimes.

Congressman Dunn:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today in support of H.R. 3003, the “No Sanctuary for Criminals Act.”

Congress has the responsibility to protect the rule of law in our country and provide for the safety of our citizens. The American people overwhelming oppose sanctuary cities, and believe that we should be doing more to enforce federal immigration laws. The No Sanctuary for Criminals Act clarifies the authority of the Department of Homeland Security to order detainment of illegal immigrants arrested for crimes until they can be processed for deportation.

It also cuts off certain federal grants to cities and states that violate federal immigration law. It’s simple — if you do not comply with federal immigration law you will not be eligible for certain federal grants. It’s time for us to enforce our immigration laws.

National attention was brought to the consequences of the sanctuary city policies by the death of Kate Steinle, who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had previously been convicted of seven felonies and deported five times.

If the city of San Francisco had worked with the federal government to enforce federal immigration law — instead of releasing this criminal — Kate Steinle would be alive today.

The current system of laws has failed Kate Steinle, and all those who have died at the hands of convicted felons in this country illegally.

The people I’m honored to represent do not understand why some American cities get to flaunt the law and not cooperate with federal officials. This legislation makes it clear that they don’t, that sanctuary cities are unlawful.

By holding these jurisdictions accountable and stopping sanctuary cities, we will make Americans of every background safer on our streets.

I urge all of my colleagues to support this important legislation.

Thank you Mr. Speaker, I yield back my time.