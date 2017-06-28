Johnson obit

Shirley Yvonne Johnson, 81, of Grand Ridge died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at her residence.

Shirley was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County. She retired from State of Florida Vocational-Rehabilitation Department after 22 years and was a member of Grand Ridge Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Jessie Bartlet Cook; brothers, Hubert, Fred and Dwayne Cook.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson of Grand Ridge; one daughter, Tammy Dean and husband, Jim of Marianna; three sons, Ronnie Johnson and wife, Susan of Bristol, Michael D. Johnson and wife, Patsy, Kevin Johnson and wife, Niki all of Grand Ridge; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Grand Ridge Baptist Church with Pastor Caron Harn officiating. Burial will be in Waldorf Cemetery near Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.