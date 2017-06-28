Haskins obit

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Haskins, age 81, of Vernon, Florida passed away June 28, 2017 at her daughter’s home.

She was born September 3, 1935 in Vernon, Florida.

Mrs. Haskins was preceded in death by her husband, James David Haskins; her father, Gordon Cecil Cook; her mother, Menola Hinson Cook Beck; a son, James Keith Haskins; a brother, Quay Cook; a sister, Levon Rose; a half-brother, Clestus Cook.

Mrs. Haskins is survived by one son, Shawn Haskins and Charlotte of Vernon, FL; three daughters, Connie Stufflestreet, Angie Baldwin and Patty Ward all of Vernon, FL; seven grandchildren, Jamie Haskins, Kristen Haskins, Tiffany Stufflestreet, Brandon Baldwin, Seth Haskins, Jared Stufflestreet and Cody Williams; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Sue Shaw of Vernon, FL; one brother, Bobo Cook of Vernon, FL; one step-sister, Regena Carnley and Quincey of Vernon, FL; one brother-in-law, Richard Haskins and Helena of Vernon, FL.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Vernon Evangelistic Church. Interment will follow in the Vernon City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.